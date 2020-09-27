Kevin Walters is set to become the next coach of the Broncos following reports that suggest Brisbane will offer the Maroons coach a position with the club this week.

According to NewsCorp, Walters is set to edge out Paul Green for the reigns at Red Hill, with the club looking to officially name their successor for Anthony Seibold in the coming weeks.

Walters’ potential appointment could mean he is relieved of his duties as Queensland coach, depending on if the Broncos believe he cannot do both jobs.

Brisbane are set to kickstart their pre-season in just over a months time, overlapping with the post-season Origin series that is set to start on November 4.

QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher said the board would oppose to Walters’ decision if he was to sign with Brisbane.

I wouldn’t do that and I think we are unanimous on that,” Hatcher told NRL.com. “I hope Kevin gets it.”

Walters believes he is ready to make the switch to coaching an NRL club after much preparation.

“I am very comfortable. I have put a lot of work into myself over the last 15 years to be a coach. That’s what I want to be,” Walters said.

“You are always learning. It is a different process this time around. I’ll just get in and have a crack and be myself. I feel that is the best way to present myself.”

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy looks to have ruled himself out of the Broncos coaching job, for now.

“I responded the other day that I’m not going to be making any decision, and that I’m not going to be talking about it until after the finals,” Bellamy said following Sunday’s loss to St George Illawarra.

“But I can tell you right here and now I have agreed to nothing anywhere.”