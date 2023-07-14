The Brisbane Broncos are reportedly beginning negotiations with Ezra Mam in a bid to fend off rival clubs from November 1.

The young gun five-eighth, who burst onto the scene last year and has gone to a new level this year as most expected he could having viewed his progression through the junior ranks at the club, is off-contract at the end of 2024.

That essentially means rival clubs can launch a raid for Mam from November 1.

Zero Tackle understands through sources that multiple clubs have earmarked Mam as one to chase if he is still off-contract come November 1.

But the Broncos, according to The Courier Mail are attemtping to ensure none of them will have a chance of snaring his signature, with moves already commencing.

A gun half who could be the face of any club he plays for over the next decade, Mam's flashy skills have been complemented solidly this year by a desire to get into the contest, and it's little surprise the Broncos want to lock him down long-term.

What is unclear is the Broncos' salary cap position.

The club are currently working through an extension for Adam Reynolds that would keep him at the club until the end of 2025, while they are going to have to break the bank with a deal well north of $1 million per season to retain Payne Haas, who is set to test his value on the free market.

Haas will likely field offers from multiple NRL clubs, as well as rugby union, who have already come knocking with a view of him lining up for the Wallabies in 2025.

If the Broncos manage to retain Haas, and add that to deals for the likes of Reece Walsh, Patrick Carrigan and Selwyn Cobbo, it could stretch the club to the point they may do well to hang onto Mam, who will be in for a pay rise, only driven further up by the fact multiple clubs could come to the table if he is still uncontracted on November 1.