Broncos key player Corey Oates is in line to return to the field within three weeks after being cleared of a compound leg fracture, per NRL.com’s Joel Gould.

The Brisbane back-rower was stretchered off the field in Friday night’s 46-0 thumping by the Wests Tigers and was facing an extended period on the sidelines.

Broncos medical personnel had suspected a compound fracture in Oates’ femur, with the 25-year-old believing his career was over.

The 25-year-old was rushed to hospital and has since been diagnosed with a large haematoma and a deep gash in his leg.

The latest diagnosis suggests Oates will be fit to return to the field in under a month following surgery on Saturday.

George Mimis, Oates’ manager, revealed both the panic and relied Oates felt after sustaining the injury.

“His career flashed before his eyes when the initial diagnosis was made on the field,” Mimis told NRL.com.

“So thankfully something good came of the night and it is not a compound fracture.

“He is very relieved, but very distraught in the loss.”