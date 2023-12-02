Brisbane Broncos utility back Tristan Sailor is reportedly still on the radar of two clubs as the pre-season begins for the 2024 season.

The 25-year-old, who spent a lengthy stint out of the game over off-field matters during the back end of his time at the Dragons, is still under contract at Red Hill for next season.

When given the opportunity to perform at first-grade level he capitalised on his QLD Cup form and played a handful of games when Reece Walsh was out for the Broncos.

His club debut was a standout performance in Round 13 for the club and even had a better showing in the final regular season game of the year against the Melbourne Storm.

Love Rugby League has reported that at least two top-flight Super League teams have been made aware of Sailor's services for next season.

The publication reports that discussions have been ongoing behind the scenes about whether or not they will table an offer to the Brisbane Broncos or Sailor's management team.

It has been previously reported that whilst he is still under contract at Red Hill, his management offered Sailor to a variety of Super League clubs with the utility interested in the move.

At the time, Hull FC and Catalans Dragons were reported admires, but it is unknown if they are still interested in his services.

In July, Sailor signed a contract extension with the Brisbane Broncos for at least the next two seasons, which will see him promoted from a development contract to a spot on the team's Top 30 roster.

"I'm very excited to stay here – the club has stood by me and been very good to me, so I'd like to repay the favour," Sailor said in a club statement.

"I had a long hard think but at the Broncos the environment is so good and I think we're building a really good team and culture here at the club.

"The Broncos is such a prestigious club in its own right and then to be building our own legacy together is so awesome to filter it down through the generations.”

Coach Walters labelled Sailor a "real footballer” after he signed a contract with the club in July.

“Tristan has been really impressive since joining us at the start of the preseason, he is a real footballer and he has worked hard and now he is reaping the rewards for that dedication," Walters said.

“He has been playing some fantastic footy in Cup and then he has stepped up when we have called on him in first grade and done a great job for his team.

“He brings a lot off the field as well around the group and I'm sure his dad (Wendell) and all his family will be filled with pride that he is continuing on their legacy here at the Broncos – it's just a really good news story.”