Brisbane Broncos assistant coach John Cartwright has put his hand up to take over Brad Fittler as the new NSW Blues coach after his abrupt departure from the coaching job.

The news also comes to light after leading candidate Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart ruled himself out of the job, instead focusing on the Raiders roster situation as several key players have left the club or are likely to leave in the near future.

A former NSW Blues forward and premiership winner with the Penrith Panthers in 1991, Cartwright has had a legendary career as both a player and coach.

Per News Corp, the highly respected assistant coach of the Brisbane Broncos has put his hand up to replace Brad Fittler as NSW coach in order to end Queensland's reign of dominance in the Origin arena.

He also has a very good relationship with NSW Blues forward Payne Haas, who has been a stalwart of the representative team.

“I'm definitely interested (in the NSW job),'' Cartwright said via News Corp.

“I've always loved that arena. I've been fortunate enough to work in it on and off for the last 15 years. It would be a dream job for me.

“I've been fortunate enough to play for NSW and then be involved as a coach. Just seeing the dominance of Queensland, off and on, over the last 15 years, it's a challenge and I love a challenge.''

Beginning his coaching career in 2001 under John Lang at the Penrith Panthers, he would be a member of the club's 2003 premiership-winning coaching staff before moving to the Sydney Roosters to work under Ricky Stuart.

He would then be awarded his first NRL head coaching role with the Gold Coast Titans for their maiden season. He would remain in the top job at the club for eight seasons, accumulating 86 wins in 186 games at a winning percentage of 46 per cent and taking them to the Preliminary Final in 2010.

Departing the Titans in 2014, he would then work as an assistant coach at the Manly Sea Eagles and, most recently, the Brisbane Broncos under Kevin Walters.

“You can't doubt what Origin brings out in people,'' Cartwright added.

“Winning a premiership is the ultimate but Origin is something that is uniquely different and I believe you have to understand how big of a beast it is.

“I know I can bring something to the role. It's not like coaching a club team. I think it's a fair bit ­different. But I think coaches that are day-to-day on the job are ­really important.

“Knowing how the players expect to prepare, having someone that is experienced in doing that is really important.”

It is understood by the publication that Cartwright's name has been floated around as a candidate to take over the role by the NSWRL board following the departure of Brad Fittler.

However, he is not the only name to be floated around, with ex-NSW coach Laurie Daley also a candidate for the head coaching gig.

If Daley is given the go-ahead, it is likely that Cartwright will join him in the coaching box after previously being his assistant in the 2017 State of Origin series. The two also made their Origin debuts together in the first game of the 1989 series.

“I've said all along I'm always happy to help where I can and I was prepared to help Freddy and it surprised me when Freddy withdrew because I would have loved to have been a part of him helping New South Wales,” Daley said on Sky Sports Radio's ‘Big Sports Breakfast' on Tuesday morning..

“I've said along if people thought I could help out I would help out in any role. Coach could be an option, being a mentor, being in a leadership role, whatever it may be. I'm always happy to help where I can.”