The Brisbane Broncos have appointed former premiership player Ben Ikin as their new head of football, per The Courier Mail.

It is understood that Ikin will step away from his duties with Fox Sports and take on the role formerly held by Peter Nolan.

Nolan was reportedly sacked by the Broncos late last week, with the position set to be filled by Ikin, a former player of the club between 2000-2004.

“The Broncos are a great club,” Ikin told News Corp.

“The NRL team isn’t doing so great at the moment, so this opportunity is both exciting and challenging.

“Broncos fans are desperate to see the NRL team playing finals and winning premierships again, and I’ll be doing everything I can to make that happen.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my ten years working at Fox Sports hosting NRL 360.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work alongside some very talented people who all helped craft the show into what it’s become.”

Ikin ran for the position of Broncos chief executive in the off-season, with current boss Dave Donaghy now adding the former playmaker to his hierarchy.

The pair will look to combat the current turmoil surfacing at Red Hill, with reported player revolts and list management issues stemming as a number of problems within the club.