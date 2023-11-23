The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed the signature of departing St George Illawarra Dragons forward Jaiyden Hunt.

The club confirmed the previously speculated signature on Wednesday evening, with Hunt signing a two-year contract to join Kevin Walters' grand final side at Red Hill.

The contract will ensure Hunt remains a part of Brisbane's side until at least the end of the 2025 season.

A middle forward, Hunt has impressed across his 14 NRL appearances although struggled to find consistent playing time at the Dragons despite the club's struggles, much to the frustration of some fans around the club after winning his initial contract at the joint venture on the back of a train-and-trial deal.

His 14 appearances have been staggered since his NRL debut in Round 11 of the 2021 season, but at 111 kilograms and 191 centimetres, Hunt brings plenty of punch through the middle third.

"Jaiyden is a Queenslander through and through, and its great that we can bring him home to Brisbane to be part of Broncos family," Broncos' coach Kevin Walters said in a club statement confirming the news.

“From what we've seen, he likes hard work and he's a team player, so he will fit in nicely with what we are trying to achieve here at the club.”

A Queensland junior, Hunt came through the Easts Tigers system before playing in the under-20s competition for the Melbourne Storm. More time in Queensland followed before his shift to the Dragons.

His return to Brisbane will bolster depth in the club's forward pack which has taken a hit for 2024 following the departure of Thomas Flegler, with the only addition in the middle at this stage being recruit Fletcher Baker, who joins from the Sydney Roosters.