Wayne Bennett hinted at it after South Sydney's preliminary final victory, but now it's been all but confirmed - the Broncos went to shocking lengths to undermine Wayne Bennett.

Bennett was axed from Red Hill at the end of the 2018 season in ugly circumstances before arriving at Redfern in what ended up being a swap between the two clubs as Anthony Seibold arrived in Brisbane for an ill-fated stint at the helm.

The 71-year-old mentor has since led the Rabbitohs to two preliminary finals and a grand final in three years, letting his coaching do the talking to claims that he was "past his best."

Bennett took aim at the Broncos after the preliminary final victory for their reported process behind the decision of moving him on.

Now South Sydney Rabbitohs' CEO Blake Solly has told The Sydney Morning Herald that the Rabbitohs were hit with attacks on Bennett from the Broncos.

“Some of the attacks, particularly before Wayne joined us, were extremely personal and driven, I think, from individuals in the game or at the Broncos at the time to discredit Wayne,” Solly told the publication.

“We never really took much notice of them or believed them.

“We made our own assessment of Wayne’s character and his values from our discussions with him before he came in, and after he came.”

Solly highlighted one rumour in particular, rubbishing the fact Brisbane told the Rabbitohs Bennett needed a nap during the day, instead insisting a bed being brought into his office was for his son Justin, who was on medication not allowing him to sleep at night.

“One [rumour] in particular around the bed in the office was just not right," Solly said.

“He bought that bed into the office for Justin when he attends training.

“And for that to be told to us, or told publicly, to discredit Wayne probably reflects more on the people who told us.

“I think the impression that they were trying to convey was that Wayne’s best years as a coach were behind him and that was the furthest thing from the truth."