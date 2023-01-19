It was his dream that kicked off the Dolphins inception in the NRL, now Arthur Beetson is set to be honoured by the players themselves.

Beetson, who passed away in 2011 at the age of 66, played for both the Roosters and Dolphins during his stellar rugby league career, even detailing in his biography how he'd love to see Redcliffe in the NRL.

Dream no longer, Artie.

The two sides will face off against one another in Round 1, the Dolphins' maiden NRL match, with the winner snaring the Arthur Beetson Cup, and forming a new rugby league rivalry.

Kenny Bromwich is likely to wear the No. 11 jersey, the same number that was retired in the 100th Origin match to honour the late, great Arthur, and the former Storm forward is eager to honour his legacy.

“There has been a little bit of talk (about the opening game), especially coming into this new club and what we're playing for there, Arthur Beetson; it'll be a memorial game for him,” Bromwich told the assembled media.

“It was his dream for the Dolphins to play the Roosters, so it's something that we're really working hard towards and something that we'll try to play in the right spirit and that's play it hard and play to win.

“There is a lot of history at the club and we're always trying to educate ourselves on what's happened at the club before we've got here.

“There have been custodians of the jersey before us and when we're in the gym, you can see some of the flags hanging up with some of the names on there, so we're always going to pay our respects to the players who dug the well before us so that we could drink from it.”

After being coached by Craig Bellamy the entirety of his career, Kenny can see similarities between 'Bellyache' and Wayne Bennett, and what makes them so elite.

“I do think they're really similar in a lot of ways, they both care a lot about you as a person before the player and they both care about your families, which is something I really admire,” Bromwich said.

“And I think you all think Wayne's a bit of a larrikin, but he does get quite cranky at training as well, so he's not too far off Craig; Craig sprays, but Wayne does get a bit cranky every now and then too.”

Bromwich will line up alongside brother and captain Jesse in the Arthur Beetson Cup, as the Dolphins look to start their NRL journey in the winner's circle.