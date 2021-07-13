Brisbane halfback Brodie Croft has admitted that recent changes at the Broncos have left him feeling under pressure as his future at the club remains clouded.

The 15th placed Broncos have won just four games this season and suffered a humiliating 46-0 loss to the Rabbitohs last month, which led to the immediate departure of general manager of football Peter Nolan and head of performance Andrew Croll.

Croft, who was recruited to the Broncos from Melbourne by former coach Anthony Seibold, has struggled to maintain a spot in Kevin Walters' side, managing just eight games so far this season and 14 in 2020.

While the 23-year-old remains contracted until 2022, the signing of Adam Reynolds for next year has confirmed he won't be playing in the No.7. Instead, the Queensland native will be hoping to prove his worth in the remaining eight games of the season.

"With a few of the big calls that were made regarding Pete and Andrew Croll it definitely put all of us on edge, knowing that anything can happen next," Croft said.

"I can only control what I control. Hopefully that's good footy on the footy field - that's how I see it.

"We have eight games left in the season. That's what I am looking forward to at the moment.

"I am in the first-grade squad, hopefully there is another good performance in the Wests Tigers game and keep building. We will see what happens from there."

The Broncos have already made several changes to their playing list for 2022. In addition to signing Reynolds, the club has let go of Matt Lodge, Anthony Milford and Tevita Pangai jnr, with more changes expected.

We look at the most likely destinations for the outgoing Broncos star👇 #NRLhttps://t.co/SSbsOYWLRl — ZeroTackle.com (@zerotackle) June 18, 2021

Croft, who was born in Dalby, a town north-west of Brisbane, is confident that the Covid disruptions plaguing the competition won't affect his performance.

"Certainly it has been a tough year both on and off the field," Croft said.

"But it's good to be back now. I am in a good head space as well.

"It is good that the competition can keep moving forward ... and it is good playing more games [in Queensland] - I am not going to complain about that.

BRODIE CROFT

Halfback Broncos 2021 SEASON AVG 0.4

Try Assists 172.8

Kick Metres 0.5

LB Assists

"We won't have to do any fly in, fly out with Sydney - that was a bit tough last year. Knowing we can make a dent in the season now, we can do something about it.

"Everyone knows the importance of a strong finish. Who knows what can happen."

The Broncos, coming off a bye after upsetting the Sharks in Round 16, face the 14th placed Wests Tigers on Sunday afternoon.