The Brisbane Broncos missed out on the minor premiership, but will still have hosting rights in Week 1 of the finals when they tackle the Melbourne Storm. This is Zero Tackle's tips and predictions for the contest.

The two teams only clashed last week in the Queensland capital, although reading anything into that result would be a foolish endeavour given both sides rested virtually their entire top 13.

Instead, two QLD Cup level sides ran out in a contest that saw the Storm continue to extend their hoodoo over Kevin Walters' side.

It's a hoodoo that now sits at 14 straight games, while the Broncos haven't beaten the Storm in the Queensland capital since 2008.

Daunting hoodoo aside, this is shaping as the match of the opening week in the finals series, and here is who our team are tipping to earn the valuable week off.

Jack Blyth: Broncos

This will be the match of the weekend by some margin, Brisbane aiming to smash some daunting hoodoos and book their first home preliminary final since 2015.

Cameron Munster is the best big game player in the competition and he doesn't like losing at Suncorp.

Unfortunately for Cameron Munster and co, the speed of Reece Walsh and Ezra Mam alongside Adam Reynolds' calming presence, and a star-studded forward pack featuring Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan will ensure the Broncos enjoy a weekend off.

Ethan Lee Chalk: Broncos

Kicking off the 2023 NRL finals series will be the Storm, travelling to take on the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.

While the two teams played each other last week, they will welcome back a plethora of international representatives headlined by Reece Walsh, Payne Haas, Herbie Farnworth, Cameron Munster, Harry Grant and Jahrome Hughes.

While the Storm have the wood over the home team at Suncorp, the Red Hill outfit should be able to rise to the occasion and put an end to their losing streak at home to the Storm.

Daniel Nichols: Storm

The Broncos missed their opportunity to win the minor premiership thanks to a loss to the Storm.

Unfortunately for Brisbane fans, I expect the hoodoo to continue despite two very different sides running out this weekend. I simply can't tip against Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes, Harry Grant and Craig Bellamy in Brisbane.

Scott Pryde: Storm

This, for me, is all about the hoodoo.

Yes, it's finals. Should a hoodoo matter? Probably not. The Broncos have been excellent this year and fully deserve their second place finish to go with a home qualifying final.

But I just can't go past Melbourne. This is a team with finals and big game experience in spades, something the Broncos don't have. Craig Bellamy has had his teams win games like this for fun for years now, and that, to me, says the Storm should come in as favourites.

I tend to think it'll be extremely close, but that probably only favours Melbourne more once experience and the hoodoo that will live rent free in the back of Brisbane's head, so they should pick up the win and grab a week off.