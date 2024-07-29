Police have reportedly questioned a Brisbane Broncos Origin star on an alleged domestic violence disturbance.

Under Queensland laws, the player can not be named.

It is understood that NRL integrity unit is aware of the alleged matter and is investigating it.

It's understood Police were called to the players home on Sunday to speak to the player in relation to an alleged domestic violence matter.

Reports from multiple publications suggested the player was arrested, but not formally charged by police. Those reports have now been challenged, with it appearing there was no arrest made.

He appeared briefly at Red Hill with teammates on Monday before departing.

The Broncos were told about the matter this morning and investigations will now continue.

No action has been taken at this stage by either the NRL or the Broncos.

The Brisbane Broncos will take on inner-state rivals the Gold Coast Titans this Saturday before facing the Cowboys, Eels, Dolphins, and Storm next month.

It is a must-win for the Broncos this weekend due to them sitting in 13th place on the NRL ladder and two wins behind the eight-placed Dolphins.