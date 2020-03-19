The Brisbane Broncos are ready to quarantine their entire 30-man squad in a facility located across the road from the club’s headquarters.

Having set up bunk beds for their NRL players and staff at the Cyril Connell Centre, the club is ready to go into NRL lockdown.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold said his team is well equipped to deal with the circumstances.

“What I do know is that we are in a really great situation, we’ve locked down the Cyril Connell Centre,” Seibold said on Wednesday.

“We have over 30-odd bunk beds in there that we have got ready for whatever reason the competition has to go into isolation and we are locked down.

“We have had that quarantined since before last weekend in preparation for something like that.

“And we’ve had level one and two here (at Broncos headquarters) where we don’t have visitors, it is in quarantine.

“If we are told we can’t go home or something like that to keep the game going we are in a really good situation.”

It comes amid news that a facility in Calliope in central Queensland has offered to host all 16 clubs and keep the competition running.

But Bulldogs coach Dean Pay believes relocating the whole competition is too radical.

“That’s going to be difficult, isn’t it?” he said.

“There’s a lot of what-ifs at the moment but what we’re dealing with is how we handle it.