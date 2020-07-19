Gold Coast Titans fullback AJ Brimson is aiming to return to the field within a month from the fractured back injury he suffered during NRL Nines.

Brimson’s early diagnosis was a stress fracture, which then turned out to be a full fracture.

It was feared Brimson would be out for the season but the 21-year-old is now tipped to return within a month.

“It could have been a season-ending injury but it looks like it is not going to be. There is no time frame at the moment but I am definitely hoping to be back within a month,” Brimson told NRL.com.

“I’m back doing skills drills now which is exciting. I feel lucky to just chuck the footy with my mates again.

“That is after I did roughly two months of just straight-line running.

“Now it is about getting the contact into my body and the load into my legs so that I don’t get a calf or hamstring tear because I haven’t played since the Nines. Everything is coming along pretty smoothly.”

Brimson signed a contract extension with the Titans earlier in the season and will face competition for his preferred fullback role since the club secured Corey Thompson from Wests Tigers.

However, Brimson is excited by the possibility of linking up with Thomson.

“Corey Thompson is a real livewire and I’ve already enjoyed watching him. It is frustrating that I can’t be there but I think we were lucky to get someone like Corey.

“I can learn off him as well. He has played more games than I have and having that competition for spots will help us all perform better.”