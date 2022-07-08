The New Zealand Warriors are the first of three clubs to confirm their head coach for 2023 and beyond, with current Penrith Panthers' assistant coach Andrew Webster signing a three-year deal.

The deal for Webster means he will be with the club until at least the end of the 2025 season, with the Auckland-based club returning across the Tasman on a permanent basis next year.

Nathan Brown had been locked in to continue coaching the side in 2023, but left his post a number of weeks ago after revealing that, on personal grounds, he couldn't commit to a move back to Auckland.

Webster will take over from interim coach Stacey Jones at the completion of the year, having been handed a release from the final year of his contract at the Penrith Panthers, where, alongside another highly-chased figure in Cameron Ciraldo, he has been part of Ivan Cleary's all-conquering team.

Webster has previously worked with the Warriors, while the Wests Tigers, who he has also previously worked with and coached for two games on an interim basis in 2017, were also believed to be interested in his services having been snubbed by Cameron Ciraldo.

The Warriors were believed to have been chasing current St Helens boss Kristian Woolf as their first choice, however, were knocked back with Woolf only willing to return to Australia.

Widely credited with leading Penrith's attack - where players like Nathan Cleary, Jarome Luai, Dylan Edwards and Apisai Koroisau have risen to be among the best in the game.

Webster said he was excited and honoured to take over the Warriors.

“I’m excited and honoured about becoming head coach at the Vodafone Warriors,” Webster said.

“I loved my time in Auckland when I was last there and I’m really looking forward to making it home again.

“I feel we have a real opportunity to progress the club and I can’t wait to hit the ground in November.”

The Warriors, who have been struggling with player retention in recent weeks, lost Reece Walsh during the week, but signed Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad from the Canberra Raiders.

Cameron George - club CEO - said Webster had come with recommendations from Ivan Cleary.

“Andrew has a great understanding of the Vodafone Warriors from his time here. He truly believes in what our club has, our values, what we stand for and where we can go,” George said.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to secure a coach of his calibre.

“He has terrific experience at three clubs, not least at the Penrith Panthers where he played such a critical role in helping them to the premiership last season.

“He’s extremely well thought of as a coach with a huge future in the NRL and comes highly recommended by Ivan Cleary.”

Webster will officially link up with the Warriors in November.