Wests Tigers star Josh Reynolds has been charged by NSW Police with a domestic violence offence.

The Tigers confirmed the news on Thursday, releasing the following statement on their website.

Wests Tigers have today confirmed that Josh Reynolds has been charged by New South Wales Police with a domestic violence offence.

Both Josh and Wests Tigers has previously alerted the police and NRL on this matter and will continue to work closely with the NRL Integrity Unit and NSW Police as Josh vigorously defends this charge.