Roosters youngster Joseph Suaalii has been ruled out for the rest of the 2021 season after undergoing surgery.

Suualii suffered the injury at training ahead of last weeks game and will now stay at home recovering rather than heading up with the team into the bubble.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that the 17-year-old underwent X-Rays on Tuesday where it was revealed he would be forced to sit out the remainder of the season.

The injury is another cruel blow for the Roosters who have spent most of this season dealing with an extensive injury list.

The concussion forced retirements of Boyd Cordner and Jakes Friend to go with season ending injuries for Luke Keary and Lindsay Collins have continuously hurt the Roosters premiership hopes.

They will now need to regather themselves again and look to their lesser knowns to stand-up and take charge.

The Roosters have spent most of the season looking a step behind the likes of Melbourne and Penrith and the consistent run of injuries has not helped at all.