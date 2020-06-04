Rising Dragons star Jason Saab has requested an immediate release from his contract, according to The Daily Telegraph.

In another blow to what has been a disappointing season for the Red V, the 19-year old reportedly asked for a release from the final two years of his deal yesterday.

Five clubs are reportedly keen on the youngster – including Manly, South Sydney, Wests Tigers and Melbourne, while the Warriors are also interested.

The Warriors have also reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Saab on a loan deal this season.

The Dragons are believed to be reluctant to let him go and have called for an urgent meeting with his manager.

Saab impressed for the Dragons last year before shoulder and foot injuries ended his season prematurely.

Being overlooked for selection in 2020, the club’s poor start and the constant travelling from his western Sydney home to Wollongong has led to his bid to be released.