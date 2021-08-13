The South Sydney Rabbitohs will be without representative centre Dane Gagai for tomorrow's clash with the Gold Coast Titans.

Gagai has injured his hamstring, with coach Wayne Bennett telling the media he sustained the injury last week against the Parramatta Eels in what was a thumping win for the men from Redfern.

South Sydney are understood to be withdrawing Gagai as a precaution however, and he should be back for next weekend's enormous clash with the Penrith Panthers, one which could decide a top-two spot, and will almost certainly stop one of the sides from a hope of challenging the Melbourne Storm for the minor premiership.

Of course, the minor premiership looks long gone anyway with the Storm notching up their 18th straight victory last night.

Gagai, who is bound for the Knights next year after agreeing to a three-year deal with the club, will be out for one more finals push at the Rabbitohs, having spent a successful four years at Redfern.

In the absence of Gagai, Bennett will call on reserve Braidon Burns.

Burns has made six appearances so far for the Rabbitohs this season, including two off the bench. However, the 25-year-old has been named as 18th man on numerous occasions for Bennett's side.

Defence will be the order of the day in Saturday's match at CBus Super Stadium, with the Gold Coast posing one of the NRL's most dangerous outfits.

Neither the Rabbitohs or Titans possess an amazing defensive record however, and the game could well be a shootout.

Bennett would have been relying on Gagai to provide mettle in the centres and slow down the rampaging Titans attack, with Toby Sexton a revelation since debuting a handful of weeks ago.

The game will kick-off at 3pm (AEST).