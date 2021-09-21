The NRL have suspended Penrith Panthers' trainer Pete Green for the remainder of the season after an incident during the semi-final victory over the Parramatta Eels on Saturday evening.

The Panthers have also been hit with a $25,000 fine.

An NRL statement confirmed the news, indicating the breach notice alleges the club's trainers stopped play incorrectly.

“The National Rugby League (NRL) has issued the Penrith Panthers with a Breach Notice proposing the club be fined $25,000 and the club’s orange trainer suspended from accessing the field of play and sideline for the remainder of the 2021 season after an alleged breach of the game’s Operations Manual," the statement read.

“The Breach Notice alleges the Club’s Orange Trainer stopped play incorrectly in the 76th minute of Saturday night’s NRL Telstra Premiership Final against the Parramatta Eels. The Manual makes it clear that a Head Trainer can only stop play after making an initial assessment that circumstances require a doctor to enter the field of play.

“The NRL has also issued a warning to the Club’s Blue Trainer for his role in the stoppage. The club will be permitted to use an alternative staff member in the Orange trainer role for the remainder of the season to ensure the welfare of Panthers players. The Panthers have 5 business days to respond to the Breach Notice. A provisional suspension applies until the Club’s response has been received.”

It comes after Green called for play to be stopped from the sideline after Kenny went down with an apparent ankle injury.

While it now appears almost certain Kenny won't play this weekend, the game being stopped without Green assessing the hooker and middle forward despite the Eels being on the attack drew the attention of Eels' fans.

Penrith would end up holding on to an eight points to six victory after the stoppage in play just minutes from fulltime.

Under the NRL rules, trainers must make an initial assessment on the player before asking for the game to be stopped, and even then, it should only be stopped if a doctor is required to come onto the field.

The NRL rules also allow trainers to be punished for stopping the game without following the rules, and while nothing was done on match day, the competition have reportedly come down hard on Green and the club.

It's understood this is Green's second incident of this nature this season, and that it played into the NRL's decision making.