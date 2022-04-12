New Zealand Warriors winger Marcelo Montoya has been suspended for four matches by the NRL judiciary for his homophobic slur directed at an opposition player during the club's Round 5 clash against the North Queensland Cowboys.

A Warriors player, later to be revealed as Montoya, was picked up by the referee's microphone during the game yelling "Get up Kyle you f****t."

The incident occurred when Feldt was hit high in a tackle by Montoya, with multiple Warriors players expressing their dismay to referee Todd Smith over the penalty before Montoya yelled at Feldt.

Montoya was referred straight to the judiciary on Sunday evening with a contrary conduct when the NRL announced their charge sheet for Friday's games.

Pleading guilty to the charge, Montoya was eligible for a one-match reduction on what the penalty otherwise would have been.

Montoya used his prior good record with only a single contrary conduct charge (for throwing a ball at an opponent in 2018), however, admitted it was totally unacceptable to make the comment.

"I acknowledge and accept that the comment I made on Friday night is completely unacceptable. If you know the person I am you would know this is completely out of character. I am fully remorseful for my actions," Montoya said.

"In saying all of this I would like to apologise to Kyle Feldt, to the NRL and to the gay community, and anyone else that I have offended, as I know and respect the work that the NRL has done to ensure inclusiveness and diversity within the NRL community."

Montoya also said that it was a comment made in the heat of the moment, but reiterated that the comment was unacceptable, although also out of character.

Appearing via video link, Cameron George - the Warriors CEO - said Montoya had been encouraging of the public apology.

The NRL, represented by Lachlan Gyles, said the offence itself should attract a six-match suspension, however, be cut to four for his previous good record and the remorse he had shown, as well as the guilty plea.

Montoya's counsel wanted the ban shaved to three matches with a further one-match reduction for pleading guilty, however the three-man judiciary panel didn't see it that way - opting for a four-match ban.

Montoya and the Warriors CEO Cameron George apologised for the incident on Monday in a club statement.

"Both Marcelo and the club are extremely apologetic for the offence this has caused. It was unacceptable," George said..

"Marcelo accepts responsibility and knows there's no place for such behaviour both in the game and in society generally."