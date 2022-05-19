Star Brisbane Broncos half Adam Reynolds has sensationally been ruled out of Thursday evening's clash with the Newcastle Knights.

The star was included in Brisbane's 19-man squad to play the Knights 24 hours out from kick-off, but was surprisingly removed from the squad on Thursday afternoon, just hours out from kick-off.

Young gun Ezra Mam will be the beneficiary of the injury to Reynolds, moving back into the squad and directly into the starting team where will form a halves combination with Tyson Gamble for the match against Newcastle, who also change their halves with Anthony Milford coming into the side for his club debut after signing on a few weeks ago and gaining permission from the NRL to play from Round 11.

The Knights will also welcome back Dane Gagai, who moved into the 17 at the 24-hour team update as he prepares to return from a facial fracture.

It's understood Reynolds is out with a groin injury which he suffered during Magic Round. He managed to play out that game though and it's believed he won't miss any more than a single week at this stage.

Reynolds has been on fire for the Broncos, guiding his new team to four straight wins over the last month as the club approach a spot in the top eight.

They were heavy favourites for tonight's clash given the woeful form of the Knights, but the injury to Reynolds, leaving the inexperienced halves combination of Gamble and Mam could bring them back to Newcastle.

Mam has, however, been in strong form for Souths Logan in the QLD Cup. After a strong 2021, the young gun has scored three tries and assisted another three in his seven games to date.





The Broncos are yet to make official comment on the injury to Reynolds.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:50pm (AEST) and teams will be confirmed at 6:50pm (AEST), an hour out from kick-off.