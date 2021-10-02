The NRL have been able to breathe a huge sigh of relief on Sunday morning, with confirmation the grand final will go ahead as planned this evening at Suncorp Stadium.

There had been fears the game would need to be postponed and moved to Townsville next weekend with the threat of a lockdown looming large over Brisbane.

It came as the city dealt with a COVID outbreak mid-week, including six new cases on Thursday morning which saw the city placed on a new level of restrictions.

They dealt a blow to the total crowd size, which was limited to 75 per cent of total capacity at a tick under 40,000, meaning the NRL had to refund a little over 13,000 tickets for the game.

But Peter V'Landys reportedly told Channel 9s Danny Weidler on Sunday morning that the game will go ahead.

"It's great relief for the fans," V'Landys said.

"It will be a game for the ages."

BREAKING: Peter V’landys:”it’s great relief for the fans ... it will be a game for the ages.” Just got off the phone to a very happy ARLC chair. Game on. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) October 2, 2021

It comes as Queensland health announced three new exposure sites at North Lakes, Kippa-Ring and Brisbane Airport. They were all classified as moderate to low risk.

The Queensland government are yet to hold their daily press conference detailing new cases and whether any new restrictions are needed, however, V'Landys' confidence will be a much-needed positive for NRL fans.

Both the Western Australian and New South Wales governments are reported to have pitched for the NRL grand final during the week, had Queensland not been able to host it.

The game between the Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs is set to kick off at 7:30pm (AEDT) - 6:30pm (AEST) this evening.