Wests Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis has revealed Selwyn Cobbo could have breached his contract in his podcast comments made last year.

On the Back to the 135 podcast, Cobbo revealed he didn't believe Walters was a good coach, although is a good person.

Cobbo then said in a club statement released over the weekend following the resurfacing of the comments that they were taken out of context, and that he had apologised immediately to Walters.

While the Broncos appear to be attempting to sweep the incident under the rug and move on with preparations for the 2023 NRL season - preparations which have been hit time and time again by issues off the field - the saga continues to drag on.

The latest revalation, that the Broncos could have a leg to stand on if they wanted to terminate Cobbo's contract, comes from Tigers' chairman Lee Hagipantelis, who told SEN Radio that Cobbo could have brought the club into disrepute.

“There are two aspects of the matter which I think are of major concern to the Broncos,” Hagipantelis said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“The employment agreement has clauses (prohibiting) players from saying or doing anything that could bring the club or the game into disrepute.”

Hagpipantelis also said he isn't buying Cobbo's excuse that the comments were taken out of context.

“I've listened to the broadcast and I can't fathom for one moment the suggestion that (Cobbo's) comments were taken out of context,” Hagipantelis said.

“They were clear and without any ambiguity whatsoever.

“The most concerning aspect is if there is any substance to what he said.

“What's the response now from the club? Do they have to consider the comments and delve further into the matter?

“It's not the way you want to start the year.”

Cobbo has re-signed with the Broncos until the end of the 2025 season following a league-wide chase for his services throughout the 2022 season.