With the news arising this week that star half and Dally M fancy Nathan Cleary will be unavailable for the State of Origin finale, Blues assistant and Penrith legend Greg Alexander has stated that the hunt for Cleary’s replacement has narrowed to three names.

Speaking on SEN’s Sportsday, the man affectionally known as ‘Brandy’ stated that the Blues‘ brass are still weighing up whether to shuffle their deck of bring a fresh face into camp.

When quizzed about the possibility of pairing 2020 Dally M medalist Jack Wighton in the halves with Cleary’s partner in crime Jarome Luai, Alexander was happy to expound.

“It could be, yes,” the six-time Blues representative said.

“It could be Jarome moving to seven, and Jack Wighton in at five-eighth.

“We’ll wait and see, or we could go with a genuine halfback replacement.”

Should head coach Brad Fittler and his selectors choose to fill Cleary’s halfback jersey with a specialist for game three, Alexander claimed that there were a pair of obvious names on his list – as well as a roughie.

“There’s Mitch Moses or Adam Reynolds, who have been there before, or even Mitch Pearce who’s back playing footy – although he’s only had one game in the last three months,” the premiership Panther said.

“So, it’ll come down to those three I would think.”

Alexander also explained that due to Cleary’s expert ability with the ball on his boot, it would be a key factor in deciding who replaces him.

“Both Reynolds and Moses have very good kicking games,” he said.

“That’s a big part of Nathan’s game, and those two players are goal kickers as well.

“You’re replacing Nathan with a player that can do similar things in terms of kicking and goalkicking.

“Or you could go with the team that’s already been there and you go with Jarome and Jack.

“We’ve got a couple of things to weigh up.”

Although COVID is still ravaging portions of New South Wales, the Blues side for game three is still on track to be selected next week, with the series finale set to kick off on Wednesday July 14 at a yet to be determined venue.