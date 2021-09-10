A heart-stopping 12 hours for Melbourne Storm fans has been put to rest, with Kiwi hooker and lock Brandon Smith confirming he doesn't have a facial fracture.

Scans have officially cleared the 25-year-old of any major problems, and he will be fit for a preliminary final against either the Parramatta Eels, Newcastle Knights, Penrith Panthers or South Sydney Rabbitohs in a fortnight.

Black eyed Cheese with incredible news to start the weekend. pic.twitter.com/UYun5uKw05 — Melbourne Storm 🏆 (@storm) September 10, 2021

The scare came following Smith being taken from the field the early exchanges of Fridy night's ultimately successful elimination final with the Melbourne Storm.

Smith was involved in a sickening head clash with Manly prop Josh Aloiai and taken from the field. He failed his HIA and was taken from the field.

Original reports during the game suggested there was no facial fracture, however, coach Craig Bellamy painted a very different picture at the post-match press conference.

“They think he might have a facial fracture,” Bellamy said.

“It doesn’t look like it is displaced so until he has a scan or an X-ray or whatever it is going to take to see what is there.”

A roller coaster 12 hours for the finals prospects of Brandon Smith end on a high with scans clearing him of a facial fracture this morning. Great news after the Storm indicating they feared a fracture post game. Smith will be available for the preliminary finals in 2 weeks time — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) September 10, 2021

It had been reported a facial fracture would have left Smith on the sidelines for at least two weeks, but more likely in the three to six-week region.

The Storm went on to win the match 40 points to 12 in what was a one-sided beatdown of the Sea Eagles.

The Storm will now have a week off before the preliminary final, while the Sea Eagles will have to front up for a knockout semi-final in Week 2 against either the Sydney Roosters or Gold Coast Titans.

The week off for the men in purple will give Josh Addo-Carr further time to recover with a hopeful return for the preliminary final, while Cameron Munster was also battling a knee infection this week and could be grateful for the extra recovery time.

There were no other major injury concerns out of the opening match of the NRL finals.