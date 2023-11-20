After missing the majority of the 2023 NRL season, Jayden Brailey will be the next rugby league player to head overseas to continue their rehabilitation.

Following in the footsteps of Latrell Mitchell, Ryan Papenhuyzen, and Tom Trbojevic, the Newcastle Knights skipper will travel to Philadelphia in the United States in December. This will see him work alongside reconditioning specialist Bill Knowles.

Brailey injured his knee in April, devastatingly ending his 2023 season campaign and is currently on the comeback trail. This wasn't the first time he had ruptured his ACL, with the 27-year-old doing it twice before - one on the right leg and one on the left leg.

It is understood that Melbourne Storm sensation Ryan Papenhuyzen has also flown to the United States to once again spend time under Knowles.

“Jayden was worked extremely hard on his rehabilitation,” Knights coach Adam O'Brien said via News Corp.

“We are really happy with the way he is running and he has already integrated himself in a lot of the skill drills.

“Given his last couple of years we feel this is another tool we can use and it's an important part of his return to play.

“It's a reflection of how we feel about him and how important he is to our team.”

Recently, there have been constant rumours surrounding Brailey and the exit door due to the emergence of youngster Phoenix Crossland, who is coming off a breakout season.

Contracted until the end of 2025 on a rumoured $550,000 per year, Brailey will be under constant pressure come next season as he looks to retain the starting dummy-half role.

Despite rumours of him exiting the club and being linked to clubs such as the St George Illawarra Dragons, Brailey has earned the backing of O'Brien, with the coach quick to shut down any misleading reports.