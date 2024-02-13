Newcastle Knights' star centre Bradman Best has confirmed his next career move, re-signing with the club until at least the end of 2027 on a three-year extension.

Originally off-contract at the end of the 2024 season, Best has been free to negotiate with other clubs since November 1, with the Wests Tigers understood to be among those who had made big offers in his direction.

It has been speculated for almost as long forever that he would ultimately put pen to paper on a deal that would extend his time with the Knights though, making him one of the most well-paid centres in the game, and among the highest-paid players at the Knights.

At just 22 years of age, Best is already a permanent fixture in Adam O'Brien's side, having made his NRL debut in 2019 just days after he celebrated his 18th birthday.

A former junior State of Origin representative, he made his senior debut in that arena during Game 3 of the 2023 series and will walk into 2024 as the incumbent to maintain his place in what is now Michael Maguire's side after scoring a double during the game.

“We are delighted Bradman has re-committed to the Knights," the club's director of football Peter Parr said in a statement confirming the news.

“Bradman had a wonderful season in 2023 and at his age there is no doubt he will continue to grow and improve.

“We look forward to Bradman playing a significant role for the club in the coming years.”

Powerful and strong as any centre in the competition, Best has grown into his game in recent years and had a career-best year in 2023, avoiding the injury bug to play 25 games where he scored 13 tries and added another 16 assists. The season took Best to a career tally of 69 NRL games.

Best is a Knights' pathways player, having made his way through the club's systems as a junior and the new deal will, injury permitting, likely take him well past 150 games for the club by the time it expires.