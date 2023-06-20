NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has weighed in on the feud between brothers Andrew and Matthew Johns.

Quitting his job at SEN last week, Andrew Johns decided against working with his brother after Matthew praised the Maroons and head coach Billy Slater last month.

“Mate, I'm sick of you rapping Queensland, that's what I'm sick of. You're blowing smoke up their backsides, I couldn't care less about Queensland," Andrew Johns said at the time on SEN.

“They're the enemy. We grew up hating them, we grew up watching ‘The King' [Wally Lewis] absolutely kill us.”

Good friends off and on the field, Fittler weighed in on the feud to the Sydney Morning Herald. The Blues coach insisted he loved Andrew's NSW passion.

“Normally we have people go the other way," FIttler said to the Herald.

“I don't speak with Matty because we work at different [networks].

“Every now and then you need to pick a side. It's funny, walking around the streets, people have been very supportive.

“But to create interest, sometimes [people] go about it different ways. It's funny. They're very different states. But we love ours.”