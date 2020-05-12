New South Wales Origin coach Brad Fittler has spoken on Triple M’s Rush Hour with MG about the players he will be keeping an eye on to contend for the No.6 jersey.

“The big decision is really going to be the five-eighth at the moment,” Fittler said.

“Luke Keary is one of the obvious ones, it’ll be interesting how Cody(Walker) starts the season and the other one is Mitchell Moses.

“He was five-eighth when I coached the Lebanon team. He had a pretty good start to the season as well for Parramatta, his last couple of years have been pretty impressive so that’s going to be the big decision.”

“But just on form over the last couple of years Luke Keary has been one of our best players, it would be great to see him in the State of Origin team one day.”

With State of Origin set to be held after the NRL season, Fittler will have to hope all three will be injury-free.

Kearey in particular has a worrying injury history, including missing six weeks last season with a concussion which caused him to miss the entire origin series.

“Playing it now in November means they’re going to have to go through 18 rounds, a semi-final series and a grand final so it’ll be interesting what sort of nick everyone is in, dealing with injuries,” Fittler said.