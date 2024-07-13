The U18 Australian Schoolgirls team has officially been announced after the ASSRL National Championships concluded on Friday.

Headlined by Kayla Henderson, Mercedez Talelei Siala, Reegan Hicks, Alice Shannon and Indie Bostock's second selection in the U18s Australian Schoolgirls team, the majority of the 18 players are individuals from Queensland after Queensland Representative School Sport (QRSS) won the tournament.

Five-eighth Shalom Sauaso was named Player of the Tournament.

U18 Australian Schoolgirls Team

1. Kayla Henderson

2. Gabriella Savage Fa'aoso

3. Indie Bostock

4. Phoenix-Raine Hippi

5. Mercedez Talelei Siala

6. Shalom Sauaso

7. Olivia Va'alele

8. Seriah Palepale

9. Raewyn Olomalii

10. Alice Shannon

11. Pauline Suli-Ruka

12. Amanii Misa

13. Trinity Tauaneai

Interchange

14. Mahlie Cashin

15. Ella Walker

16. Reegan Hicks

17. Stella Lewis

18. Leisl Hopoate