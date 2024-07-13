The U18 Australian Schoolgirls team has officially been announced after the ASSRL National Championships concluded on Friday.
Headlined by Kayla Henderson, Mercedez Talelei Siala, Reegan Hicks, Alice Shannon and Indie Bostock's second selection in the U18s Australian Schoolgirls team, the majority of the 18 players are individuals from Queensland after Queensland Representative School Sport (QRSS) won the tournament.
Five-eighth Shalom Sauaso was named Player of the Tournament.
U18 Australian Schoolgirls Team
1. Kayla Henderson
2. Gabriella Savage Fa'aoso
3. Indie Bostock
4. Phoenix-Raine Hippi
5. Mercedez Talelei Siala
6. Shalom Sauaso
7. Olivia Va'alele
8. Seriah Palepale
9. Raewyn Olomalii
10. Alice Shannon
11. Pauline Suli-Ruka
12. Amanii Misa
13. Trinity Tauaneai
Interchange
14. Mahlie Cashin
15. Ella Walker
16. Reegan Hicks
17. Stella Lewis
18. Leisl Hopoate