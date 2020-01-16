Despite getting the green light on a release from Melbourne for 2021, Josh Addo-Carr is reportedly keen to move back to Sydney before this coming season. a

And don’t rule out Redfern as a destination. Cue the ‘salary sombrero’ comments.

Addo-Carr has made no secret of his desire to return to Sydney, where he grew up and made his NRL debut in 2016, but the question is – where?

The Bulldogs, Dragons and Roosters have all been linked to Origin speedster in recent days, with a report from the Daily Telegraph stating ‘The Fox’ is only earning $330,000 a year at the Storm, chump change in comparison to rival rep wingers in the NRL.

Melbourne have stated they’ll only release Addo-Carr if they can secure a ‘like for like’ replacement.

Enter South Sydney.

Addo-Carr played for the Rabbitohs’ SG Ball team in 2012 while attending Matraville Sports High School, located in South Sydney territory. Add in the fact that the premiership-winner has family around the area.

Not to mention his incredibly close friendship with Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell.

Meanwhile on the Gold Coast, the Titans refuse to release lock-forward Jai Arrow a year early unless they secure a quality forward in return.

Enter the three-team swap deal.

South Sydney could release Adam Doueihi and Alex Johnston from their existing contracts to join the Storm, Johnston’s lightning speed helping to plug Addo-Carr’s departure, while Doueihi can fill in at centre, or in the halves for Craig Bellamy’s side.

This would see the Storm release Addo-Carr to South Sydney, as well as Tino Fa’asuamaleaui to the Titans a year early.

With the Titans securing a quality forward, the club could then be content with releasing Arrow to Redfern in exchange for Dane Gagai and/or some surplus cash, benefitting all three clubs.

Adding the likes of Addo-Carr, Mitchell and Arrow in the pre-season could make South Sydney outright favourites for the premiership, potentially snaring three incumbent Origin stars in one silly season.

Bennett earlier this week advised Doueihi to leave the club in similar circumstances to Jai Arrow leaving Brisbane in 2017, admitting that the South Sydney utility is good enough to be playing NRL, there’s simply no spot for him there.