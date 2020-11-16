NSW Blues star Luke Keary has been granted leave from the Origin camp, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

Keary is understood to have asked coach Brad Fittler for an early departure over the weekend, who wants to be with his young family after being ruled out from Game III selection.

Meanwhile, young gun Ryan Papenhuyzen has reportedly been informed by Fittler that he will not be selected for his Blues debut.

The rising Storm fullback was set to be named as a bench utility for Game I before missing due to a calf injury suffered during the grand final.

And despite recovering for Wednesday night’s decider, Papenhuyzen will have to wait at least another 12 months to grace the Origin stage.

“Freddy said he’ll stay with the 17 named and he said I’ll get my chance at some point,” Papenhuyzen told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“There are no hard feelings. The boys played really well last week. It’s just been awesome to come into camp and share the field with the boys here.

“‘Friz’ [Tyson Frizell] got up last night and spoke to the team about little strokes of luck you get and taking your opportunities, and that’s what the boys did last Wednesday – they played really good footy, which means I don’t get my chance this week.

“I’m still stoked to be a part of this squad and stoked to get the chance to warm-up with the boys as 18th man. I’ll be happy if we get the win.”

In other news, Queensland will be sweating on the fitness of Xavier Coates and Cameron Munster ahead of Game III.

Coates missed training on Sunday for unknown reasons, while Munster suffered a concussion in Game II and will now need to pass necessary protocols to be available for Wednesday night.

The Blues won last Wednesday’s Game II over the Maroons 34-10 at ANZ Stadium to even up the series 1-1.

Game III will be held next Wednesday night at Brisbane’s Suncorp at 8.10pm AEST to determine the winner of the series.