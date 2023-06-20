To walk away from Game 2 victorious, Brad Fittler is set to make a surprising switch with his two wingers.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the NSW Blues coach is set to switch wingers Josh Addo-Carr and Brian To'o to opposite flanks to save the Origin series.

This means that Fittler will break up the Penrith combination of Jarome Luai, Stephen Crichton and Brian To'o on the left edge of the field.

With Addo-Carr combining with Crichton and Luai instead, he will be matched up against Xavier Coates rather than Murray Taulagi, while To'o will connect with Manly's Tom Trbojevic.

According to sources via the Sydney Morning Herald, the Blues used their main session on Sunday to fine-tune the positional switch.

If this does occur, it will be the second shake-up for Game 2, with debutant Reece Robson likely to be used in the starting side with Damien Cook coming off the bench.

“I actually don't know,” Cook said of his starting role via the Herald. “I've enjoyed that part of it because you can't really play the game in your head if you don't know what it is yet. So, I like what Freddy's done.