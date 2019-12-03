NSW have invited 64 players to the NSWRL Centre of Excellence at Sydney Olympic Park for a two-day camp later this month.

The list includes 14 players in the Emerging Blues and 16 players from the Future Blues who will begin the camp from Thursday December 12.

The final 34 players are those in line to play in the 2020 State of Origin series – 24 who have previously donned the Blues jersey and 10 potential debutants.

Here is the 64-man Blues squad as broken down in the three categories:

NSW Blues Squad

Payne Haas, Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos), Jack Wighton, Nick Cotric (Canberra Raiders), Wade Graham (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Curtis Sironen, Tom Trbojevic, Jake Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Josh Addo-Carr, Dale Finucane (Melbourne Storm), David Klemmer, Mitchell Pearce, Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights), Nathan Brown, Blake Ferguson, Clint Gutherson, Ryan Matterson, Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels), Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers), Boyd Cordner, Angus Crichton, Luke Keary, Latrell Mitchell, Victor Radley, James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters), Damien Cook, Cameron Murray, James Roberts, Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Cameron McInnes, Tyson Frizell, Tariq Sims, Paul Vaughan (St George Illawarra Dragons), Luke Brooks (Wests Tigers).

Emerging Blues

Emre Guler (Canberra Raiders), Bronson Xerri (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Reuben Garrick, Jack Gosiewski (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Ryan Papenhuyzen, Curtis Scott (Melbourne Storm), Matt Burton, Spencer Leniu, Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers), Nat Butcher, Kyle Flanagan, Sam Verrills (Sydney Roosters), Campbell Graham, Liam Knight (South Sydney Rabbitohs).

Future Blues

Brendon Tumeth (Balmain Tigers), Trey Mooney, Clay Webb (Canberra Raiders), Paul Alamoti (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Sione Fainu, Tolu Koula, Ben Trbojevic, Kaeo Weekes (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Bradman Best, Mitch Black, Jonah Pezet (Newcastle Knights), Thomas Weaver, Josh Bevan (Northern Rivers), Jason Saab, Tyrell Sloan (St George Illawarra Dragons), Peter Mamouzelos (South Sydney Rabbitohs).

