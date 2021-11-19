New South Wales' next generation of stars will combine for training camp next month as they begin their preparations for 2022.

The Sky Blues and the NSW Women's Under 19s squads will link up with some of Brad Fittler's emerging talents for a training program on December 12 at the NSWRL Centre of Excellence.

Sea Eagles stalwarts Josh Schuster, Jason Saab and Haumole Olakau’atu, Roosters pair Joseph Suaalii and Egan Butcher, and Saints trio Junior Amone, Tyrell Sloan and Jayden Sullivan headline the Future Blues squad, who will work under the tutelage of Fittler, Sky Blues coach Kylie Hilder and assistants Danny Buderus, Paul McGregor and Mark O’Meley.

“I have always been passionate about the next generation of NSW stars coming through the system ever since my time as a representative pathways coach,” Fittler said on the announcement.

“The NSWRL has a proud history of nurturing talented players as they rise through the ranks and some of the star players for the Brydens Lawyers NSW Blues began their representative careers in NSW pathways teams.

“The game will always produce Rugby League stars and I’m looking forward to working with the Future Blues to help them realise their potential, as well as assisting with training sessions for the Sky Blues and Under 19s Women’s Origin teams.”

The Blues' best and emerging female talent will also look to work closely with the star-studded and experienced coaching pack at the camp, with Hilder expressing her excitement in the venture.

“It’s always great for the men’s and women’s teams to work together and the girls got a real buzz out of training with Freddy and his assistant coaches earlier this year,” Hilder said.

“The session will form an important first step in our preparations as the Sky Blues look to return the Origin Shield home next season, while the NSW Under 19s Women’s team will be keen to defend their title.”

Future Blues squad

Paul Alamoti (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Junior Amone (St George Illawarra Dragons), Michael Asomua (Canberra Raiders), Jock Brazel (Parramatta Eels), Egan Butcher (Sydney Roosters), Jack Cole (Penrith Panthers), Thomas Deakin (Sydney Roosters), Latu Fainu (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Terrell Kalo Kalo (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Brandon Markos (Canberra Raiders), Justin Matamua (Wests Tigers), Jesse McLean (Penrith Panthers), Davvy Moale (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Trey Mooney (Canberra Raiders), Tyler Moriarty (Sydney Roosters), Larry Muagututia (Parramatta Eels), Haumole Olakau’atu (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Will Penisini (Parramatta Eels), Jonah Pezet (Melbourne Storm), Roy Quiroz-Mapusua (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Sean Russell (Parramatta Eels), Jason Saab (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Josh Schuster (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Tyrell Sloan (St George Illawarra Dragons), Joseph Suaalii (Sydney Roosters), Jayden Sullivan (St George Illawarra Dragons), Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers), Blaize Talagi (Parramatta Eels), Siteni Taukamo (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Brandon Tumeth (Wests Tigers), Josh Wong (Sydney Roosters).

Sky Blues squad

Kezie Apps (Wests Tigers), Millie Boyle (Burleigh Bears), Jocephy Daniels (Mounties), Keeley Davis (Mounties), Quincy Dodd (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Jayme Fressard (Central Coast Roosters), Filomina Hanisi (Mounties), Talia Holmes (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Caitlan Johnston (Central Coast Roosters), Isabelle Kelly (Central Coast Roosters), Jocelyn Koller (Central Coast Roosters), Corban Baxter (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Yasmin Meakes (Central Coast Roosters), Brydie Parker (Central Coast Roosters), Rachael Pearson (Helensburgh Tigers), Tiana Penitani (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Matilda Power (Mounties), Jessica Sergis (Wests Tigers), Hannah Southwell (Central Coast Roosters), Maddie Studdon (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Renee Targett (North Sydney Bears), Simaima Taufa (Mounties), Sarah Togatuki (St Marys Saints), Botille Vette-Welsh (Wests Tigers), Holli Wheeler (North Sydney Bears).

NSW Women's Under 19s squad

Lilly Baker (Glebe Dirty Reds), Teagan Berry (Illawarra Steelers), Keele Brown (Illawarra Steelers), Maddie Binding (Indigenous Academy Sydney Roosters), Jamie Chapman (Tweed Seagulls), Bree Chester (Newcastle Knights), Sophie Clancy (Newcastle Knights), Iesha Duckett (Indigenous Academy Sydney Roosters), Tegan Dymock (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Rhyshe Faamausili (St George Dragons), Fatafehi Hanisi (St George Dragons), Rose Lina Tau (Illawarra Steelers), Charlize Lloyd-Phillips (Indigenous Academy Sydney Roosters), Tayla Montgomery (Indigenous Academy Sydney Roosters), Jordan Preston (Illawarra Steelers), Otesa Pule (Indigenous Academy Sydney Roosters), Andie Robinson (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks), Hope Tevaga (Wests Tigers), Taneka Todhunter (Indigenous Academy Sydney Roosters), Cassey Tohi-Hiku (St George Dragons), Chantel Tugaga (Illawarra Steelers), Leilani Wilson (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Luisa Yaranamua (St George Dragons).