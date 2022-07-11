No matter who you are or what you do in life, nerves ahead of your first day on the job are natural.

But knowing that isn’t making things easier for late Blues call-up Jacob Saifiti ahead of his debut for NSW in Wednesday’s decider.

Though Saifiti was a late addition to Brad Fittler’s squad ahead of the all-important clash at Suncorp Stadium, the shorter wait-time hasn’t helped to alleviate his anxiety ahead of the biggest game of his career to date.

“The nerves are starting. At the start of the week they weren’t really there,” the Newcastle Knights prop told AAP.

“Last night I was in bed trying not to think about it, but the nerves were flowing.”

Some have criticised Saifiti’s addition over two more experienced Origin props at the Knights in David Klemmer and Jacob’s brother Daniel Saifiti. But Jacob has been in the extended squad since Game I, biding his time behind Payne Haas and Jordan McLean who are now ruled out with rib and hamstring injuries respectively.

“My time would have come here next year or the year after,” Jacob said.

“But it’s come earlier than everyone expected – probably (earlier) than I expected as well.”

“It’s not that I didn’t think I would get here. I’ve realised the last couple of years I’ve had a chance. But to not even just play Origin, but to play a Game 3, a decider up here, it’s still so surreal.”

Saifiti also confirmed that he would be starting off the bench in a role similar to the one he plays at Newcastle. This news confirmed Junior Paulo will be the Blues’ starting prop for the first time this series.

Meanwhile older brother Daniel is elated that the brother he debuted alongside at NRL level is getting his chance at state level.

“I was the first person he called. He was breaking down,” the slightly-older Saifiti told the Canberra Times.

“We had a little cry together about how far he’s come and everything he’s overcome. He deserves it.”