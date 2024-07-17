NSW Blues 19th man Haumole Olakau'atu has reportedly been banished from the sidelines for the remainder of Game 3 of the 2024 State of Origin series.

According to reports from The Sydney Morning Herald, Olakau'atu jumped into the melee in the opening half that began with Daly Cherry-Evans and Jarome Luai. This comes despite him not being involved in the match itself.

The fight then spilled over the sideline, with New South Wales lock forward Cameron Murray, who was sitting on the bench at the time, also getting involved.

Murray was sent to the sin bin for his actions, with the Blues forced to take a player off the field in Mitch Barnett, while Queensland second-rower Jeremiah Nanai, who was ruled to be the third man in, was also sent to the sin bin.

The NRL are yet to comment on the issue, but it's safe to assume Olakau'atu will be looking at a lengthy suspension if it can be proven he was involved in the fight.

Olakau'atu, who played in Game 1 and 2 of the Origin series, was dropped for Game 3.

The Queensland Maroons led the New South Wales Blues just 2 points to 0 at halftime after an extremely physical first half.