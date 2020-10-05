David Klemmer and Wade Graham may still be selected for State of Origin, despite being overlooked in the updated NSW squad announced after the first week of the finals, according to NRL.com.

However, Klemmer’s Knights teammate Daniel Saifiti was picked for the Blues, along with Dragons captain Cameron McInnes, centre Zac Lomax and their departing second-rower Tyson Frizell.

Manly forward Jake Trbojevic and Broncos front-rower Payne Haas were also named.

Blues coach Brad Fittler is only naming locks for his 27-man NSW squad to ensure form and breakout performances from the finals are taken into account.

Klemmer knew before his side’s 46-14 loss to South Sydney that he would not be picked in the updated list, but according to NRL.com, is still a possibility to be selected in the final squad.

The 26-year-old played in last season’s State of Origin decider after being recalled due to Tariq Sims’ suspension. He started as the Blues won 26-20 to retain the State of Origin trophy.

Klemmer is competing with the likes of Penrith’s James Tamou and Isaah Yeo, Melbourne’s Dale Finucane, South Sydney’s Cameron Murray and Parramatta’s Junior Paulo, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Nathan Brown for selection in the squad.

Graham will vie for selection against the Roosters’ Angus Crichton, Penrith’s Liam Martin, and the Eels’ Ryan Matterson.