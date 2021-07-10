The New South Wales Blues have been denied permission to bring their wider squad to Newcastle to celebrate an Origin series victory on Wednesday night.

New South Wales were attempting to have injured players Nathan Cleary, Jarome Luai and Daniel Saifiti, as well as Jake Trbojevic and wider squad members Keaon Kolomatangi and Campbell Graham, in attendance at the third game.

Cleary, Luai and Saifiti both played and had big roles in the first two games of the series, while Jake Trbojevic played the series opener before missing Game 2 with an injury. He is yet to make his return to NRL action.

However, with public health restrictions preventing anyone in the Sydney basin from leaving their home outside of essential reasons, travel to Newcastle is viewed as in breach of the public health act, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.

While it's understood New South Wales Rugby League argued that the players had already been in Level 4 NRL Covid restrictions, and that players were able to switch clubs, the NRL and state government have denied the request.

It follows a traumatic fortnight off the field for the NRL, with many player infractions against the COVID protocols recorded, with the most notable among them being the Dragons house party last Saturday which has seen 12 players suspended for one game and Paul Vaughan's contract ripped up.

The Blues have already taken the series, winning the first two games by a combined score of 76 points to 6, and Brad Fittler's side are aiming to record the first sweep for the men in blue since 2000.

It will be the first Origin game ever held in Newcastle, with it moved out of Sydney owing to the city's lockdown.