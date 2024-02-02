Michael Maguire has begun his career as NSW Blues coach, naming a 36-man pre-season Origin camp squad.

However, his first big call as Origin coach isn't without controversy with Maguire deciding not to elect Wests Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu in the squad.

Competing in his NSW Blues debut last year, Utoikamanu is the only player - bar the retired Tevita Pangai Junior - that competed in a 2023 Origin game that was not selected in the pre-season squad.

Despite this shock announcement, The Daily Telegraph revealed that he still remains in the plans of New South Wales and Michael Maguire has reached out the front-rower.

This surprisingly may have huge ramificiations for the Wests Tigers as he has a clause in his contract that will make him a free agent at the end of the season. But, if he doesn't play in three State of Origin game the clause is not valid.

Several uncapped players have been selected in the squad, including Campbell Graham, Dylan Edwards, Cameron McInnes and Haumole Olakau'atu.

NSW Blues 36-Man Squad (via The Daily Telegraph)

Brisbane Broncos: Payne Haas, Kotoni Staggs

Canberra Raiders: Hudson Young

Canterbury Bulldogs: Matt Burton, Stephen Crichton, Josh Addo-Carr

Cronulla Sharks: Nicho Hynes, Cameron McInnes

Manly Sea Eagles: Jake Trbojevic, Tom Trbojevic, Haumole Olakau'atu

Newcastle Knights: Bradman Best, Tyson Frizell, Jacob Saifiti, Daniel Saifiti

North Queensland Cowboys: Reece Robson

Parramatta Eels: Mitch Moses, Clint Gutherson, Junior Paulo, Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Penrith Panthers: Dylan Edwards, Nathan Cleary, Jarome Luai, Brian To'o, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo

South Sydney Rabbitohs: Cameron Murray, Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker, Damien Cook, Campbell Graham, Keaon Koloamatangi

Sydney Roosters: James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou, Joseph Suaalii

Wests Tigers: Apisai Koroisau

*Payne Haas and Latrell Mitchell have reportedly pulled out of the squad due to personal reasons