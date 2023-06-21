BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 27: Tom Trbojevic of the Blues makes a break during game two of the 2021 State of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium on June 27, 2021 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

New South Wales Blues centre Tom Trbojevic has been taken from the park in the opening minutes of Origin 2 with a suspected pectoral injury.

Attempting to shut down a left-hand side attacking raid from the Queensland side, Trbojevic, in an attempted tackle on Reece Walsh, appeared to hyper-extend his arm before hitting the turf awkwardly.

He remained on the ground before being assessed by the trainer. He was quickly taken from the fielding holding his arm in a sling like position, with the Blues bringing Damien Cook into the game to play on the left-hand side at centre, with Stephen Crichton switching to the other side of the ground.

"I've just had confirmation from the NSW bench that it's a pec injury for Tom Trbojevic. His night is over," Danika Mason said on the sideline for Channel 9 shortly afterwards.

The injury problem for Trbojevic comes after the Blues found themselves without the centre in the final ten minutes of Game 1 through a concussion. On that occasion, he was replaced by bench utility Nicho Hynes, however, the Sharks' star isn't playing Game 2 with the Blues instead opting to run two dummy halves.

Trbojevic could miss the remainder of the season with the injury, pending on the severity.

