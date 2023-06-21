New South Wales Blues centre Tom Trbojevic has been taken from the park in the opening minutes of Origin 2 with a suspected pectoral injury.

Attempting to shut down a left-hand side attacking raid from the Queensland side, Trbojevic, in an attempted tackle on Reece Walsh, appeared to hyper-extend his arm before hitting the turf awkwardly.

He remained on the ground before being assessed by the trainer. He was quickly taken from the fielding holding his arm in a sling like position, with the Blues bringing Damien Cook into the game to play on the left-hand side at centre, with Stephen Crichton switching to the other side of the ground.

"I've just had confirmation from the NSW bench that it's a pec injury for Tom Trbojevic. His night is over," Danika Mason said on the sideline for Channel 9 shortly afterwards.

The injury problem for Trbojevic comes after the Blues found themselves without the centre in the final ten minutes of Game 1 through a concussion. On that occasion, he was replaced by bench utility Nicho Hynes, however, the Sharks' star isn't playing Game 2 with the Blues instead opting to run two dummy halves.

Trbojevic could miss the remainder of the season with the injury, pending on the severity.

