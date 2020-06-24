NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has penned a one-year contract extension with the team.

Fittler is currently serving in his third year at the helm and his original two-year deal was extended by 12 months.

The Blues are coming off back-to-back series wins in 2018 and 2019.

The extension will make him one of the Blues’ top three longest serving coaches, trailing only serving coaches behind Phil Gould (24 games over eight years) and Laurie Daley (15 games over five years).

“I am really grateful for the NSWRL Board’s strong show of faith in me and our Origin and pathways program,” Fittler told nswrl.com.au.

“It also means my coaching future won’t be a distraction throughout our preparation and defence of the Origin shield.

“I am really fortunate to have this job and it gives me great pride in seeing how much it unites the state.

“Given the year that the entire community has endured from droughts and bushfires to the COVID-19 pandemic, I can’t think of a better way to end the year and lift community spirits. I can’t wait for Origin.”

NSWRL Chief Executive David Trodden added: “Winning two from two series, the Board obviously could not be happier with the way things are going with Origin and they were very pleased to extend Brad’s contract when they met today. They have every confidence the run of success will continue this year.”