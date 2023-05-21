New South Wales Blues coach Brad Fittler has confirmed a number of bombshell selections in his team for the opening game of the 2023 State of Origin series.

The biggest surprise is the inclusion of Tevita Pangai Junior, who is understood to have replaced Jake Trbojevic. The Manly forward withdrew on Sunday evening after reporteding soreness following his return from injury against the Canberra Raiders.

It has now been confirmed the Bulldogs' forward will start, with Junior Paulo playing from the pine.

His brother Tom Trbojevic, along with Josh Addo-Carr who returned from injury yesterday, however, have been selected, meaning both Stephen Crichton and Campbell Graham miss out.

Graham was originally named as 18th man, but has since been replaced by Stephen Crichton in the squad due to a sternum injury. Stephen Crichton is now the 18th man, while Stefano Utoikamanu has been named as 19th man.

In the halves, all of Nicho Hynes, Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary have been selected, with Hynes to come off the bench while Luai holds onto his number six jumper.

Apisai Koroisau has been selected ahead of Damien Cook as the side's only dummy half.

Meanwhile, Hudson Young has scored a debut and will start in the second-row alongside Tyson Frizell in what is a new-look forward pack for the Blues. He is joined by Tyson Frizell in the second-row, while Cameron Murray comes from the bench.

Elsewhere, the side is full of the usual stalwarts - Nathan Cleary, Payne Haas, Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Murray, Junior Paulo, James Tedesco, Brian To'o and Isaah Yeo have all been selected.

Game 1 of the State of Origin series will be played at the Adelaide Oval on May 31.

NSW Blues team for Game 1

1. James Tedesco (c) (Sydney Roosters)

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

3. Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

4. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

5. Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

6. Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers)

7. Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers)

8. Tevita Pangai Junior (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

9. Apisai Koroisau (Wests Tigers)

10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

11. Tyson Frizell (Newcastle Knights)

12. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

14. Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

15. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

16. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

17. Nicho Hynes (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

18. Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

19. Stefano Utoikamanu (Wests Tigers)