SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 10: James Tedesco of the Blues celebrates scoring the match winning try during game three of the 2019 State of Origin series between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons at ANZ Stadium on July 10, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

NSW has added nine players to their extended squad for the State of Origin series.

Boyd Cordner, Angus Crichton, Luke Keary, James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters), Nathan Brown, Reagan-Campbell-Gillard, Clint Gutherson and Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels) were selected after their teams were eliminated from the NRL finals series.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!

Parramatta captain Clinton Gutherson is a shock selection in the squad and is reportedly tipped to replace Tom Trbpjevic in the centres.

The squad will be added to every Sunday as teams are eliminated from the NRL finals.