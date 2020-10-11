NSW has added nine players to their extended squad for the State of Origin series.

Boyd Cordner, Angus Crichton, Luke Keary, James Tedesco, Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters), Nathan Brown, Reagan-Campbell-Gillard, Clint Gutherson and Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels) were selected after their teams were eliminated from the NRL finals series.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!

Parramatta captain Clinton Gutherson is a shock selection in the squad and is reportedly tipped to replace Tom Trbpjevic in the centres.

The squad will be added to every Sunday as teams are eliminated from the NRL finals.