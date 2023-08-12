Kieran Foran, a veteran playmaker and current five-eighth for the Gold Coast Titans, copped a disastrous blow on Friday night, adding to his long history of injuries.

The five-eighth suffered a rib injury before half-time and didn't return to the field after the break, which saw Jayden Campbell move into the halves and Keano Kini move into the fullback role.

Aged 33, Foran has a long list of history that he has endured over the course of his rugby league career. One of the injuries that have seen him miss game time is a foot injury. He suffered this earlier in the season and missed up to a month of footy which saw the Titans try different halves combinations with AJ Brimson, Jayden Campbell, Toby Sexton and Tanah Boyd.

“He bumped his sternum at training, if it wasn't this week it was last week, so he had some injections and had a bit of a pad on there,” Titans interim coach Jim Lenihan said post-game via Fox League.

“Not sure how Foz will be, we'll get that checked through the week, but I'm assuming he'll be alright for next week.”

“We've probably got a few things in the fire with a few blokes that could be having some surgeries that we're going to have to weigh up and working out return dates to training,” he said.

“It'll certainly give us the opportunity to possibly blood a few blokes coming into the squad but that'll be finalised through the week.”

At the current point in time, it is unsure the exact injury he has suffered or how long he will be out due to the Titans not putting out a statement on his injury as of yet. Zero Tackle will keep you comprised of any updates regarding Foran's situation.