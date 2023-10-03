Former NSW Blues and Australia winger Blake Ferguson has signed a new deal to continue his rugby league career after last playing with Leigh Leopards and Thirlmere Roosters.

Ferguson has signed a contract with the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs for the 2024 season, who compete in the Newcastle Rugby League competition and the NSWRL Presidents Cup Northern Conference.

The 33-year-old will add a wealth of experience and skill to the club. Making his NRL debut in 2009 with the Cronulla Sharks, Ferguson would go on to play 250 NRL games across 12 seasons for the Sharks, Canberra Raiders, Sydney Roosters and Parramatta Eels.

The 2018 NRL premiership winner also managed to play nine games for the NSW Blues across 2013-16, seven games for Australia between 2016 and 2017 and represented the Indigenous All Stars seven times.

“What a huge signing for our club! We are proud to announce that Blake Ferguson has signed with the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs for the 2024 season," a Facebook statement read.

“Blake is a former NRL player, Blues State of Origin and Australian player and we are stoked to have him on board.

“Welcome to the Bulldogs, Blake! #pushkurri #kurrikurribulldogs”