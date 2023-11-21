Blake Austin, a former playmaker for several NRL clubs, has confirmed that he will suit up for a new team for next season.

This news follows reports that Austin revealed he will return to Australia after a five-year stint overseas in the Super League.

Debuting in 2011, the former Australian Schoolboy had stints with the Penrith Panthers (2011-13), Wests Tigers (2014) and Canberra Raiders (2015-18) across eight seasons, playing 122 games.

It has been confirmed that Austin will be joining the Entrance Tigers, a team that competes in the Newcastle Rugby League Denton Engineering Cup competition - regarded as one of the best regional leagues in the state.

“We are super excited to have Blake at the club, he is a big, mobile five-eighth that will add a wealth of talent to an already impressive back line,” the club said in a statement via News Corp.

“Blake's ability and knowledge of the game will go a long way in mentoring our younger halves to ensure we are strong in both the Denton Engineering Cup and Central Coast Competitions.

Given the lack of quality halfbacks off-contract at the time, Austin emerged as a potential recruitment option due to his experience, skill and versatility earlier this year.

He was also considered to be linked with the Wests Tigers before they signed his former teammate Aidan Sezer, Jayden Sullivan from the Dragons and ex-Manly Sea Eagles young gun Latu Fainu.

“If I was going back I would want to go to a successful team and just focus on me but I'm open to all offers," he told the JBK Show earlier this year, revealing he was open to all offers from clubs.