The Wests Tigers have officially confirmed the signing of Jack Bird on a two-year deal.

While details were yet to be announced, the deal was all but done last week when Bird was seen leaving Tigers headquarters, before the utility commented to confirm he would be joining the Tigers after missing what would have been his final game with the Dragons through injury.

His signing with the Tigers brings to an end a long-running line of speculation in recent weeks over Bird's future, after he had reportedly taken up a player option to remain in Wollongong next season.

He backflipped on that decision though after struggling to return to first-grade following an injury, and the Dragons were happy to abide in releasing the utility.

The Dragons are also understood to have told Mikaele Ravalawa and Blake Lawrie they are free to go if they can find a new club.

Bird's signing adds to the list of key recruits in 2025 for Benji Marshall's side, who claimed their third straight wooden spoon this season.

The utility joins Penrith Panthers duo Sunia Turuva and Jarome Luai, as well as Jeral Skelton and Royce Hunt, while the club are also linked with Kobe Hetherington and Marcelo Montoya, but have reportedly missed out on Corey Horsburgh who is likely to remain in Canberra.

It's believed Bird's deal at the Tigers is approximately $400,000 per season across both 2025 and 2026.

“Jack is a very talented player, a very good person, and we're thrilled that he's decided to join us,” club coach Benji Marshall said in a statement confirming the news.

“He has achieved a lot in the game and brings a wealth of experience to our young squad.

“We all look forward to welcoming Jack and his partner Mirae to the Wests Tigers.”

Bird played 73 games for the Dragons since joining the club in 2021, having previously played a combined 83 games for the Cronulla Sharks and Brisbane Broncos since his debut in 2015.