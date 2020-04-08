Queensland State of Origin legend Billy Slater has named his all-time Maroons team on Fox Sports.

After having a few headaches of his own in team selection, Slater left out NRL commentator Paul Vautin, Kevin Walters, Justin Hodgers, Gene Miles and surprisingly himself.

“I feel extremely disloyal to some of my favourite Queensland Origin players. I just can’t find a spot for everyone,” he said.

One of the trickiest selection in his makeshift side was the halves. In order to get Jonathan Thurston in the side, Slater switched Wally Lewis to play int the lock position.

“You could name another side that could rival it,” Slater said.

“There’s some great players. I went through every single player and honestly changed (a lot).

“How do you fit Kevin Walters, Allan Langer, Johnathan Thurston, Wally Lewis and Cooper Cronk into two positions?”

Slater handed the number one shirt to Darryn Lockyer, while Wendell Sailor partnered up with Lote Tuqiri on the wings.

Greg Inglis and Mel Meninga combined in the centres with Thurston and Allan Langer partnering up in the halves.

Cameron Smith cements his spot at hooker, while Arthur Beetson and Petero Civoniceva made up the front row, the back row consists of Michael Crocker and Gordan Tallis.

Cooper Cronk, Shane Webcke, Carl Webb and Sam Thaiday make up the bench.

Slater’s all-time Queensland team

1. Darren Lockyer

2. Wendell Sailor

3. Greg Inglis

4. Mal Meninga

5. Lote Tuqiri

6. Johnathan Thurston

7. Allan Langer

8. Petero Civoniceva

9. Cameron Smith

10. Arthur Beetson

11. Gorden Tallis

12. Michael Crocker

13. Wally Lewis



Bench

14. Cooper Cronk

15. Shane Webcke

16. Carl Webb

17. Sam Thaiday.